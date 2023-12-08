Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 120.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 151.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 462,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 278,419 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $191,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.90. 207,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,488. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.29%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

