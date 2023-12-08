Casdin Capital LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.6% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.39. The stock had a trading volume of 103,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

