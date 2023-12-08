Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 582,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.42. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

