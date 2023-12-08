BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions accounts for about 14.9% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 17.75% of BioLife Solutions worth $170,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,866. The stock has a market cap of $564.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,754,676.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock worth $741,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

