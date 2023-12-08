Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Camping World accounts for 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. 108,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

