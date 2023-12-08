Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $800.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $699.66 and last traded at $694.38, with a volume of 49074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $694.42.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

