Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,771,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 695,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,195,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,613,000 after buying an additional 85,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,459,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GEL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

