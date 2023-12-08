Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 997 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,627 shares of company stock worth $1,385,055 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

VMC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.53. 51,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

