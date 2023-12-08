Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.98. 1,080,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,503,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after buying an additional 503,703 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

