Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 3.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)'s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.98. 1,080,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,503,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after buying an additional 503,703 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

