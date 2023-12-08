Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock remained flat at $8.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 774,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

