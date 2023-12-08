Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $913,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,697 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $316,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 116,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $686.47 million, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

