Casdin Capital LLC Purchases 320,000 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. Structure Therapeutics makes up about 3.6% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 2.61% of Structure Therapeutics worth $41,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPCR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. 67,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

