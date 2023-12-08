Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Purchased by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,517 shares during the period. Tenaya Therapeutics makes up 3.3% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 9.40% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $37,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 325,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 168,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNYA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

