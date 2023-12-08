Casdin Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Casdin Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Absci Stock Performance

ABSI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 295,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Absci Co. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Absci

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.