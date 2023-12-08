Casdin Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sana Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $6,912,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $6,540,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $9,127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 841,448 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.88. 113,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,291. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SANA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.