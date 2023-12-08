Casdin Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Casdin Capital LLC cut its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises about 0.8% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Twist Bioscience worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 150.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 253,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,804. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

