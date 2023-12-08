Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.43. 1,229,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,413,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $371.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

