Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 6,523 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,998 shares of company stock worth $3,371,154 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

