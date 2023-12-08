Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 7,533 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Formula One Group worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

