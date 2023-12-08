iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Position Lifted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,546 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 895,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1742 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.