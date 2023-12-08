Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $15.92 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 1.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $142.38. 159,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,530. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.86.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

