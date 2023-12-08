Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 18,039 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,362,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,253,000 after purchasing an additional 330,299 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 91,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 342,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115,914. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

