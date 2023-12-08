Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 1,635 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises about 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.45. 569,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.11.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

