IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Insider Geoff Selig Sells 191,647 Shares

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Selig sold 191,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.30), for a total transaction of A$377,544.59 ($250,029.53).

Geoff Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Geoff Selig sold 5,000,000 shares of IVE Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.27), for a total transaction of A$9,625,000.00 ($6,374,172.19).

IVE Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IVE Group Increases Dividend

About IVE Group

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from IVE Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 4.13%. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

