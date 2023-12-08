Insider Selling: IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Insider Sells 191,647 Shares of Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Selig sold 191,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.30), for a total value of A$377,544.59 ($250,029.53).
Geoff Selig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Geoff Selig sold 5,000,000 shares of IVE Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.27), for a total value of A$9,625,000.00 ($6,374,172.19).
IVE Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41.
IVE Group Increases Dividend
About IVE Group
IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IVE Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Broadcom falls into a buy-the-dip opportunity
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 reasons to buy AMD before 2024
Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.