NickelSearch Limited (ASX:NIS) Insider Nicole Duncan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

NickelSearch Limited (ASX:NIS – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Duncan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).
NickelSearch Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 20.69.
About NickelSearch
