NickelSearch Limited (ASX:NIS) Insider Nicole Duncan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

NickelSearch Limited (ASX:NIS – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Duncan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 20.69.

NickelSearch Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primary explores for nickel sulphide and lithium. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Carlingup project covering an area of approximately 108 square kilometers consisting of 8 mining and 7 exploration licenses located in the Ravensthorpe Greenstone Belt, Western Australia.

