Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,173 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.