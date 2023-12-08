Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 0.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 425,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

