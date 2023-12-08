Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Chewy Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE CHWY opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.92 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 746,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
