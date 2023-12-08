Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 158,041 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,041 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 383,464 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 644,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,800. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

