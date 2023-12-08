Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 21.0% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $174,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $301.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

