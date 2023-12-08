Price Jennifer C. Has $4.98 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Price Jennifer C. cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up approximately 1.7% of Price Jennifer C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Price Jennifer C. owned about 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $170.88. 4,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,844. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $158.55 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.89.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

