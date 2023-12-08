GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases 67,337 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,337 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 3.6% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Verisk Analytics worth $267,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.17. 90,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,191. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

