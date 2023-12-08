Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,520 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 6.9% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $515,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,460 shares of company stock worth $7,543,721. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 438,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

