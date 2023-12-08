IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,126 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,059,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of FV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 45,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

