East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 299 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Woodward makes up 1.7% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC. owned about 0.05% of Woodward worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Woodward Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.05. 17,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $139.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

