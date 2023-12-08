Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Purchases 45,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $20,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,104,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,210. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

