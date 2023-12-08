GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $1,586.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,605. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,361.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,295.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

