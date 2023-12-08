Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Braze updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.04)-($0.05) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.26)-($0.27) EPS.
Shares of BRZE opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.
In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $108,927.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,031 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
