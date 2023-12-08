East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 193 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 2.3% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $369.51. 103,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

