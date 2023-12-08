KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $297.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 802,871 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

