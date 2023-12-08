Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $521.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 124.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

