Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%.

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.30. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

