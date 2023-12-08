Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect Scholastic to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,983. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Scholastic by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Scholastic by 3,084.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Scholastic by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

