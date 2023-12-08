Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $4.65 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,090 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,113,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

