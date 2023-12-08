Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,316 shares of company stock worth $75,449,768 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TDG traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $977.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,535. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $599.42 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $899.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $872.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

