Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 3.8% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,255.23. 42,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,011.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,937.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,265.25. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

