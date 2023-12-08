Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,257. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

