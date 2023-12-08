Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after buying an additional 1,008,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,014,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 657,366 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.68. 131,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

