Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,981,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,483,000 after purchasing an additional 502,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,372. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.